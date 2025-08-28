French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess shortly after her divorce: Who is he? Rapper French Montana is officially engaged to Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra just months after her high-profile divorce. Here’s everything to know about French Montana, Sheikha Mahra, and their whirlwind international romance.

French Montana, a Moroccan-American rapper, and Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the princess of Dubai, made headlines when they were spotted together, igniting suspicions of their purported romance a few months ago. French officials have now verified that the two are engaged, nevertheless. The engagement happened during Paris Fashion Week in June of this year.

Notably, images of Mahra with the Frenchman, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, appeared on social media during Paris Fashion Week. The pair were spotted strolling hand in hand.

Who is French Montana?

Meet Karim Kharbouch, better known to the world as French Montana—a Moroccan‑American rapper whose journey started in Casablanca and took him to the Bronx by his early teens. He began his music journey in New York’s gritty streets, hosting a local mixtape series called Cocaine City before breaking through to mainstream hip‑hop in 2012 under Bad Boy and Maybach Music Group.

French's career soared with hits like “Pop That” and the diamond‑certified “Unforgettable”, setting him up as a fixture in modern rap. Offstage, he's known for his philanthropic work in Africa and North Africa, reflecting a deep connection to his roots.

In his personal life, he’s previously been married to Nadeen (Deen) Kharbouch, with whom he shares a son. Now, at 40, he embarks on a new chapter—engaged to royalty.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a 31‑year‑old Emirati princess and the daughter of Dubai’s ruler and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Born in 1994, she blends Middle Eastern heritage with a modern worldview—her mother is Greek, and she holds a UK degree in international relations.

Mahra is no stranger to the spotlight. Her philanthropic efforts, passion for equestrian pursuits, and entrepreneurial ventures—like Mahra M1, a luxury perfume line featuring a fragrance named "Divorce"—have earned her a strong public presence.

