'Dear husband, I hereby declare our divorce. Take care': Dubai Princess dumps hubby on Instagram

Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has publicly announced her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, via an Instagram post. The daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai made this declaration nearly a month after celebrating the birth of their first child. In her message, the Dubai princess wrote, "Dear Husband, As you are preoccupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

The couple, who had a lavish wedding in 2023, had just welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May 2024. However, despite the joyous addition to their family, Sheikha Mahra's post suggests a turbulent relationship.

Fans speculate Princess' account has been hacked

The news sparked reactions on social media, where users noted that the couple had unfollowed each other and removed photos from their profiles. There was speculation about whether Sheikha Mahra's account had been hacked, while others deliberated on the procedural aspects of divorce in Islamic law.

Responding to the post, one user commented, "Sad news. May God bless you," while another expressed, "I admire your decision." Another user questioned, "But the divorce will be initiated by the husband, right? And the wife will need to opt for Khul'?"

Sheikh Mana and Shaikha Mahra had celebrated their wedding in May of the previous year, and they welcomed a baby girl exactly one year later in May 2024. Prior to this, Shaikha Mahra had posted a cryptic message on Instagram with her baby, captioned "Just the two of us," hinting at underlying issues.

Who is Dubai Princess?

Shaikha Mahra is known for her advocacy of women's empowerment and local designers in the UAE. She holds a degree in International Relations from a UK university and has also studied at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration College.

Shaikha Mahra relationship

The couple announced their engagement on March 22, 2023, through the Arabian Royal Agency, and confirmed it with an official post that included a congratulatory poem by Sheikh Mana’s father. Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana then solemnised their union in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony, Katb Al-Kitab, on May 28, 2023, followed by a lavish wedding reception in Dubai in June 2023. The bride looked stunning in a white embroidered ballgown by Ezra Couture.

Their daughter, named Mahra after her mother, was born in May 2024, with Sheikh Mana sharing the news on Instagram. However, signs of trouble surfaced when Sheikha Mahra posted a cryptic message alongside a photo of herself cuddling her baby, captioned "Just the two of us," hinting at underlying issues in their marriage.

