Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra, rapper French Montana spotted together, spark dating rumour

Whispers are going around of romance between Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra. The two were seen arm-in-arm at Paris Fashion Week recently, which caused waves of speculation about their new relationship.

The encounter of the couple within the City of Love must have indeed fanned the flames. Sheikha Mahra, another whose Instagram username is Xtianna, posted a few interesting photos on her Instagram. They included images of the famous Eiffel Tower and a candlelight dinner.

Most significantly, she uploaded a picture of two hands embracing a lock with a heart sign against the Eiffel Tower background. The image rather evidently implies a trip to the Pont des Arts in Paris, also referred to as the "Love Lock Bridge". Couples traditionally place padlocks on the bridge railing and thereafter throw the keys into the Seine River as their means of expressing their everlasting love.

Neither the musician nor the princess has said anything regarding their status, but there are reports from sources close to them that they are dating.

These two have also been spotted together before. Sheikha Mahra posted images with French Montana previously in Nammos Dubai, a popular restaurant located at the Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah. While she was in the country, the princess allegedly took French Montana on an Emirati desert experience tour, including horse riding. The rapper went local by even donning the men's traditional Emirati wear, the Kandura and the Gutra.

The advent of the rumour of the romance is only months following Sheikha Mahra's highly publicised divorce from Sheikh Mana al Maktoum, a Dubai royal. The two had wed in April 2023, and not long after, welcomed their daughter.

