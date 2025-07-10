'Experiencing tectonic plates': Strong Delhi-NCR shakes up social media with hilarious memes Early on Monday, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck New Delhi, sending locals running outside. Memes went viral on social media as a result of the incident.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 occurred in Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other nearby places experienced tremors. The epicentre of the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 km and was located 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana. According to the Richter scale, which gauges earthquake magnitude, the estimated magnitude of the quake was approximately 4.1.

Residents in a number of Delhi neighbourhoods fled their houses shortly after the earthquake when fans and other household objects began to wobble. Professionals felt the earthquakes at their desks, as computer systems rattled in Ghaziabad and office regions in Noida and Gurugram.

Soon, social media users shared hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the users wrote, "People coming to Twitter to check if there was really an earthquake."

Another one wrote, "Now Twitter helps me confirm if I just felt an Earthquake!!! Talking of dependency on social media."

Check other hilarious posts:

Strong earthquakes were reported as far away as Meerut and Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, which is roughly 200 kilometres from the epicentre in Jhajjar, in addition to Delhi, NCR.

Despite the modest severity of the earthquake, no early reports of property damage or casualties were made. According to reports, the tremor was felt by residents in the district and nearby places, causing a temporary fear but no long-term damage.