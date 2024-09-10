Dubai princess launches new perfume 'Divorce' weeks after dumping husband online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRA Dubai Princess launches new perfume 'Divorce'.

The daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai, Princess Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum has launched her new perfume line 'Divorce' weeks after publicly announcing her divorce from her Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, via an Instagram post.

The perfume, which was introduced under her Mahra M1 brand, is a clear allusion to her recent, well-publicised divorce. The 30-year-old princess revealed a sneak peek of the fragrance on social media, showcasing a black bottle with the word "Divorce" inscribed on it. The concept of separation was underlined even further in the accompanying movie, which featured images of shattered glass and a black panther.

She made the declaration of her divorce nearly a month after celebrating the birth of their first child. In her Instagram post, the Dubai princess wrote, "Dear Husband, As you are preoccupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Now when she has launched her new perfume line, it has garnered a lot of comments from the social media users on her Instagram post. One user wrote, "Perfume name wins, good luck baby girl," while another one wrote, Great way to express yourself Mahra... I stand by you, you are an inspiration, not just for UAE women but all women. I understand...love to you and lil Mahra, may Allah protect you both, your Father, Fazza and all your family...Mashallah...much love."

