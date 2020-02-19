Farah Khan opens up on the possibility of Main Hoon Na 2. Excited?

Will Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan collaborate for Main Hoon Na 2?

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with 2004 movie Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was a huge hit with chartbuster songs. Now, after more than 15 years of its release, the director-cum-choreographer opened up on its sequel. Talking about Main Hoon Na 2 on Audible Suno’s podcast Picture Ke Peeche, Farah said that she was keen on bringing a sequel but later on dropped the idea.

As per Hindustan Times, Farah said that initially she had an idea of a mission for Major Ram after 15 years but didn't pursue it further. Farah said that there are newer stories to tell.

Farah also went on to tell about the struggle that went into the casting of Main Hoon Na. She wanted to have Hrithik Roshan as Laxman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky and had even asked him to be a part of Main Hoon Na before he made his debut in 2000. However, after his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai became a blockbuster, he refused to do a two-hero movie. Farah even considered Abhishek Bachchan and Sohail Khan, before finalising Zayed Khan.

Talking about the character of Sanjana Bakshi, Farah revealed that Ayesh Takia was zeroed in to play the role of the tomboy character. Ayesha even signed the film but couldn't do it as she had already given her dates to Imtiaz Ali’s Socha Na Tha. It was ten days before the shoot, Amrita was brought on board.

Sharing some more interesting trivia about her directorial debut, Farah said that she did not want the villain of her film to be a Muslim. She even chose Khan as the name of antagonist Raghavan (Sunil Shetty)'s right-hand man. Khan later realises that he was being misled all along and chooses nation over any other thing.

Main Hoon Na also featured Sushmita Senin an important role.