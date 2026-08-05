Pradeep Rawat dies at 74; all about Ghajini actor's wife and family

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his performances in Aamir Khan's Ghajini and Lagaan, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after battling cancer. He was 74 years old. His demise has left fans and the film fraternity in deep mourning.

While Rawat's professional journey was widely known, the actor largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight. Pradeep Rawat was married and had a family. He is survived by his wife and children. Read on to know more about his family here.

About Pradeep Rawat's family

Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat. His family has largely stayed away from the media and the limelight.

As per reports, Kalyani Rawat hails from Telugu-speaking roots and is not from the film industry. She has kept her life private, and her Instagram account is also private. She was occasionally seen at events alongside veteran actor Pradeep Rawat.

Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

According to ANI, Pradeep Rawat's manager, Siddharth R Tiwari, said that the actor had been undergoing treatment in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for the past month. He was recently shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi.

Celebs mourn Pradeep Rawat's death

Several celebrities, including Yashpal Sharma and Gajendra Chauhan, have paid heartfelt tributes to Pradeep Rawat following his demise and shared posts on social media. Yashpal Sharma, who worked with Pradeep in Lagaan, took to Instagram and wrote, "Pradeep Rawat, Our Ghajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP."

Actor Gajendra Chauhan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Om Shanti Om Shanti Our friend and a colleague Pradeep Rawat, who played Ashwathama in Mahabharat, passed away."

Pradeep Rawat's acting career

For the unversed, veteran actor Pradeep Rawat started his acting career with BR Chopra's iconic show Mahabharat, where he portrayed the role of Ashwatthama. He later appeared in several Doordarshan shows, including Tehkikaat, Chandrakanta, Yug and Gul Sanobar.

He made his Bollywood debut with Raj Babbar's Aitbaar. He went on to appear in films such as Agneepath, Patthar Ke Phool, Sangdil Sanam, Koyla, Sarfarosh and Lagaan. In Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, he played a supporting role. He rose to fame for his villainous role in Aamir Khan's Ghajini, where he portrayed Ghajini Dharmatma.

Pradeep Rawat's last on-screen appearance was in the Nepali family drama, Aa Bata Aama, which was released in theatres on January 30, 2026.

Also Read:

Pradeep Rawat, Mahabharat's Ashwatthama and Ghajini's main villain, dies at 74