Pradeep Rawat's last rites to be held today; Lagaan co-actor Yashpal Sharma confirms

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his roles in Ghajini and BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, died at the age of 74 after battling cancer. The actor breathed his last on Tuesday evening at a Mumbai hospital. His Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma was the first to confirm the news of his demise. A day later, Yashpal shared details about Pradeep's funeral and last rites.

For the unversed, Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat.

About Pradeep Rawat's last rites

The last rites of Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Goregaon, Mumbai. Yashpal Sharma shared the details of the actor’s last rites in a post on Instagram.

The poster includes a heartfelt tribute to the actor in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "With profound sorrow, we inform you that our beloved late Pradeep Singh Rawat has departed for his heavenly abode. You are cordially invited to join us for his final viewing and funeral rites and pay your respects to the departed soul." Take a look below:

Fans and well-wishers can arrive for the final viewing and attend the funeral rites to pay their last respects to the departed soul from 2 pm onwards. The venue is P3 Parking, Imperial Heights, near BEST Colony, Goregaon (West), Mumbai.

Celebs mourn Pradeep Rawat's death

Several celebrities and social media users have reacted to the news and paid heartfelt tributes in the comment section. Actress Himani Shivpuri commented on Yashpal Sharma's post and wrote, "Om Shanti." Jayaa Bhattacharyaa also reacted with emojis. One fan commented, "May his soul rest in peace," while another wrote, "Om Shanti Shanti."

Earlier on Tuesday, Yashpal Sharma mourned Pradeep Rawat's demise by sharing an Instagram post. He wrote, "Pradeep Rawat, our Gajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP."

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Pradeep Rawat dies at 74; all about Ghajini actor's wife and family