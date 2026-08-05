Pradeep Rawat's final film was a Nepali family drama; here's all about the movie and its sequel

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away on Tuesday evening (August 4) at the age of 74, had a long and memorable career spanning Hindi and regional cinema. Known for his roles in shows and films such as BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Ghajini and Lagaan, he also appeared in several regional films.

Interestingly, his final screen appearance was in a Nepali family drama, which also has a sequel. Here's everything you need to know about Pradeep Rawat's last on-screen appearance and its sequel.

Pradeep Rawat's final film

For the unversed, Pradeep Rawat was last featured in the Nepali drama Aa Bata Aama, released on January 30, 2026, and was directed by Chandra Pant. It also stars Saigrace Pokharel, Paul Shah and Bipana Thapa in key roles.

The film performed well at the box office, earning Rs 8 crore and 72 lakh. According to data shared on the film's Instagram page, Aa Bata Aama collected Rs 7 crore and 6 lakh in Nepal in two weeks, while it earned Rs 1 crore and 66 lakh from overseas markets in its first week.

About Aa Bata Aama sequel

Following the success of Aa Bata Aama, the makers decided to bring a sequel, titled Aa Bata Aama 2. While sharing an update about the cast, they announced that Pradeep Rawat would reprise his role in the second instalment. As per the film's official poster, Aa Bata Aama 2 was scheduled to release on October 16, 2026.

About Pradeep Rawat's death

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4, 2026, after battling cancer at the age of 74. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the past month and was recently shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi. He passed away on Tuesday evening, leaving behind a memorable legacy. He is survived by his wife Kalyani Rawat and son Vikramaditya Rawat.

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