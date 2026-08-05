Pradeep Rawat's last rites: Heartbreaking visuals show son in tears; Raza Murad pays tribute

New Delhi:

Pradeep Rawat, veteran actor known for films such as Lagaan and Ghajini, died on August 4 at the age of 74. The actor was battling Stage 4 cancer; however, continued to be in high spirits till the end of his life. The actor's funeral took place at Goregaon in Mumbai. His son, Vikram Rawat, was seen breaking down during the last rites.

Pradeep Rawat cremated in Mumbai

Pradeep Rawat's son was seen carrying out his father's last rites. In several heartbreaking videos, he was seen breaking down while doing his duties as a son. He was accompanied by family and their well-wishers. Here are some videos:

Raza Murad and Ruhaanika Dhawan were also clicked at Pradeep Rawat's funeral:

Yashpal Sharma, Lagaan actor and Pradeep Rawat's close friend, shared the details of the actor’s last rites. The post included a heartfelt tribute to the actor in Hindi, which loosely translated to, "With profound sorrow, we inform you that our beloved late Pradeep Singh Rawat has departed for his heavenly abode. You are cordially invited to join us for his final viewing and funeral rites and pay your respects to the departed soul."

All about Pradeep Rawat's family

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat. The family has always maintained a low profile and largely stayed away from the public eye.

According to reports, Kalyani Rawat comes from a Telugu-speaking family and has no connection with the film industry. She has kept her personal life private, and even her Instagram account is locked. Over the years, she was occasionally seen accompanying the late actor at public events.

Pradeep Rawat's glorious filmography

Pradeep Rawat built a remarkable career across Hindi and regional cinema, earning recognition for his powerful performances in a wide range of roles. He appeared in acclaimed films such as Lagaan, Sarfarosh, Ghajini and Maahi. One of his last notable appearances was in Chhaava, where he starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and portrayed the character of Yesaji Kank.

Beyond Bollywood, Rawat also had a strong presence in Telugu, Tamil and several other regional film industries, making him a familiar face across Indian cinema.

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