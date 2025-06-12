Dino Morea arrives at ED office in Mumbai for questioning over Mithi river scam case Bollywood actor Dino Morea reached the ED office in Mumbai on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned him for questioning in connection with the ongoing Rs 65 crore Mithi river cleaning scam case.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai today, June 12, 2025, for questioning in connection with the ongoing Mithi River cleaning scam. For those who don't know, the actor was initially summoned to appear before the ED on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, but failed to do so.

Last week, on June 6, 2025, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Dino Morea's house in Maharashtra as part of its investigation into the Rs 65 crore Mithi River cleaning scam case. A total of 13 individuals have been named as accused in the case. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered a case in connection with the scam, following which the ED also started its investigation.

For those who don’t know, the 'Mithi River scam' is linked to the sale and purchase of sludge pushers and dredging machines that were used by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clean the River Mithi in Maharashtra. It is alleged that these machines were rented from a Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Pvt Ltd, at unusually high rates, leading to major financial irregularities.

