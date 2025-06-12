Box office report: Housefull 5 continues to perform well on Wednesday, Thug Life yet to cross Rs 50 crore mark Take a look at the box office collections of Akshay Kumar's starrer Housefull 5 and Kamal Haasan's action thriller Thug Life.

New Delhi:

Tarun Mansukhani's directorial 'Housefull 5' starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, continued to perform well at the box office on its sixth day. The comedy thriller film was released on June 6, 2025, and entered the Rs 100 crore club on its fourth day. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's action thriller 'Thug Life' is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Read further to know how much 'Housefull 5' and 'Thug Life' collected on Wednesday.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 6

It is significant to that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 was released with two different endings, namely 'Housefull 5A' and 'Housefull 5B'. The audience can choose any version to watch, as both versions are playing in theatres at the same time. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Housefull 5A had an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.78% on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The highest occupancy of 17.87% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 15.42% in the afternoon, 14.60% in the evening and 7.24% in the morning shows.

On the other hand, 'Housefull 5B' witnessed an overall 9.50% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 13.01% in night shows, followed by 10.51% in the evening, 9.67% in the afternoon and 4.79% in the morning shows.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5

Day 1 - Rs 24 crore

Day 2 - Rs 31 crore

Day 3 - Rs 32.5 crore

Day 4 - Rs 13 crore

Day 5 - Rs 11.25 crore

Day 6 - Rs 8.12 crore

However, the total box office collection of Housefull 5 stood at Rs 119.87 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Thug Life box office collection day 8

The Tamil-language film 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR failed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office so far. Mani Ratnam's directorial earned Rs 1.22 crore on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, which is 32.22% less than the previous day (Tuesday), June 6, 2025. At present, the total box office collection of the film 'Thug Life' stands at Rs 42.22 crore.

Also Read: When a dance faceoff between Padmini and Vyjayanthimala created ruckus on the sets of 'Raj Tilak'