Box Office [September 30]: Nani's The Paradise, The Vvaan see drop; Hanuman Ansh crosses another milestone

The box office on September 30 saw a mixed trend for some of the major releases. Nani's The Paradise is taking steady steps at the box office, while Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan saw a huge drop in its collection. Meanwhile, there's no stopping Hanuman Ansh at the box office, even as the film nears 60 days in theatres. Avengers Endgame Encore from Hollywood, which released with a nostalgic value, is also performing well at the India box office.

The Paradise and Vvaan: Force of the Forrest box office

The Paradise, led by Nani, collected Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 across 5,678 shows. Its total India gross now stands at Rs 123.95 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 104.90 crore.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected Rs 4.35 crore on Day 6 from 7,070 shows. The film has now earned Rs 58.54 crore in India gross and Rs 49.20 crore in India net.

The Paradise saw a 22.7% drop from its previous day's net collection of Rs 4.40 crore. The film also collected Rs 0.35 crore overseas on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.85 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 154.80 crore.

For Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, the Day 6 collection marked a 27.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of Rs 6 crore. The film collected Rs 0.50 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 63.54 crore.

Hanuman Ansh remains unstoppable

Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.35 crore on Day 55 across 4,264 shows. The film's total India gross has reached Rs 371.65 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 314.63 crore. The film collected Rs 0.10 crore overseas on Day 55, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 39.10 crore. Its worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 410.75 crore.

The film recorded a 21.7% drop compared with its previous day's net collection of Rs 3.00 crore.

Avengers Endgame: Encore box office

Avengers: Endgame Encore, featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth among its ensemble cast, collected Rs 2.05 crore on Day 6 across 3,464 shows. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 35.07 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 23.35 crore. The film registered an 18.0% drop from the previous day's net collection of Rs 2.50 crore.

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