New Delhi:

The uncertainty surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj continues. A committee appointed by the Central government to review the film has recommended that the ban on its availability across online streaming platforms should remain in place, as it allegedly goes against India's sovereignty and integrity, government sources told PTI on Saturday.

The development comes days after Satluj was removed from ZEE5 in India. The film is directed by Honey Trehan and is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj may remain off OTT as Centre panel backs streaming ban

As per PTI, government sources on Saturday said the panel have recommended that the ban on its public access through OTT platforms should remain as the film raises concerns related to India's sovereignty and integrity.

Satluj, initially titled Panjab 95, premiered quietly on Zee 5 on July 3, 2026; however, it was removed from Zee 5 India within two days after MIB raised security concerns. After the film's Zee5 India takedown, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formed a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) to review the content of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer.

According to government sources, the committee found that the ban imposed on the film under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act was justified. The provision allows the government to block online content on grounds such as India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, defence, public order and friendly relations with foreign countries.

The Centre committee, which includes representatives from several ministries, observed that the film's narrative lacks balance. It said the film portrays militants in a favourable light while focusing on the alleged excesses committed by security forces during Punjab's militancy period.

After India's OTT takedown, Satluj removed from Zee5 International

Days after the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj from Zee5 India, the film has also been removed from the international platform. Confirming the news of the film's removal, director Honey Trehan said, "Yes" in a conversation with Screen.

Apart from Diljit, the film features Arjun Rampal, Kawaljit Singh, and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj faces another setback, removed from ZEE5 International days after India takedown