Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan's Satluj under government review as MIB forms committee after ZEE5 takedown

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) formed a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) to analyse the content of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj, based on the disappearance of a human rights activist in Punjab. This came a day after the MIB asked OTT platform Zee5 to remove the film.

According to sources familiar with the development, the action was taken as per the provisions of Section 69A of the IT Act, in conjunction with Part III of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

What does the official have to say?

Speaking anonymously, a senior MIB official stated that the issue is currently being reviewed by the IDC, established under Rule 14 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The committee is authorised to submit its recommendations to the Central Government on matters related to content.

As stated by the ministry sources, 'The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has set up a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) to examine the content of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, a film inspired by the disappearance of a Punjab-based human rights activist. The committee was constituted on Monday, a day after the Centre directed OTT platform Zee5 to remove the film from its platform.'

What is Section 69A?

Section 69A gives the government the power to direct intermediaries to block access to any information through any computer resource. Part III of the IT Rules takes this framework further, in a limited manner, by applying it to publishers of online curated content as well as online news, giving the MIB the authority to issue such directions to OTT platforms and digital news publishers.

Why the controversy?

The film portrays the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was kidnapped in 1995 and was never heard from again. Originally titled Punjab 95, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification in 2022. The board, then headed by Prasoon Joshi, reportedly proposed 127 cuts.

After the makers refused to implement the suggested cuts, the film premiered on Zee5 without any edits on Friday. However, by Sunday, Zee5 had announced the removal of the film from its Indian platform.

Also Read: 'He didn't take a single rupee': Honey Trehan reveals Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj fee after Zee5 takedown