Ravi Teja's Irumudi OTT release date confirmed, know when and where to watch the Telugu action drama

Ravi Teja's Telugu film Irumudi is set to arrive on OTT after its theatrical release last month. The Shiva Nirvana directorial, which hit cinemas on August 21, will begin streaming on Netflix from September 18. The film’s listing is now available on the streaming platform.

For viewers who missed the film in theatres, its digital premiere will offer a chance to watch Ravi Teja in a socially relevant action drama centred on a father’s search for the truth after his daughter goes missing.

When and where to watch Irumudi

Irumudi will premiere on Netflix on September 18. The film completed its theatrical run before making the transition to the streaming platform. Ravi Teja leads the cast as Trinadh Rama Kasu, a protective father who lives with his wife Kaveri and daughter Manikanta in Polluru. The story begins with his character’s strong sense of justice, particularly when it comes to girls facing mistreatment.

But his friend Goparaju holds a contrary opinion and feels that such things should be kept among the family members to save their dignity.

What is Irumudi all about?

However, the story takes a negative turn as a few schoolgirls start to experience strange occurrences. Manikanta realises that her classmate, Gayathri, has changed her behaviour following the special classes taken by their teacher Dhanalakshmi. While investigating the issue, Manikanta finds out that both Dhanalakshmi and Bujji Raju have been exploiting the schoolgirls and bullying those who try to talk about it.

Before Manikanta could reveal everything she knew, she vanishes under suspicious circumstances. However, Trinadh receives an audio message sent to him secretly by her. His investigation leads him to the truth behind his daughter’s disappearance and also exposes Goparaju’s role in keeping the matter hidden.

Trinadh eventually confronts those responsible and encourages the surviving girls to overcome their fear and speak out. The story also follows his personal journey as he honours a promise he made to his daughter by giving up drinking.

Irumudi cast and crew

Alongside Ravi Teja, Irumudi features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Jabardasth Komaram, Ramesh Indira, Swasika, Laxman Meesala, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Sam and Praneetha Dev in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and background score, while Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer. Prawin Pudi has edited the film.

What's next for Ravi Teja?

Following Irumudi, Ravi Teja has several projects in the pipeline. The actor is set to collaborate with director Hasith Goli on an upcoming film produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The project is reportedly being planned as an entertainer with a potential Sankranti 2027 release.

Ravi Teja is also expected to team up with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram director Vivek Athreya for a horror film. Further details about the project are awaited.

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