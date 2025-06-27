Diljit Dosanjh no longer part of 'Border 2' as makers hunt for replacement, claims report The Film body (FWICE) has sent a letter to the makers of the war drama film 'Border 2' and shown disappointment over the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in the film amid rising controversy and backlash over his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly no longer a part of the much-anticipated Bollywood war drama film 'Border 2'. The news comes amid growing controversy and backlash over his casting in the film, especially following tensions linked to his appearance alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the trailer of the horror comedy film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. According to a report of Bollywood Talkies, "Diljit Dosanjh is no longer a part of Border 2! Hunt for new actor is ON!"

Film body writes to makers of 'Border 2'

Recently, the film body FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has sent a letter to the makers of the film and shown its disappointment regarding the casting of Diljit in Anurag Singh's directorial 'Border 2'. The letter reads, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr Anurag Singh."

The letter further reads, "We hereby request you to immediately reconsider your casting decision. FWICE urges you to stand by the nation and the industry's collective stand. Let us reiterate-- for us, the nation comes first, and we expect the same unwavering commitment from every respected member of the film fraternity."

Diljit reacts to Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

Earlier this week, Diljit broke his silence over this 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy in an interview with BBC Asian Network. The singer-actor said, "When the film was made, everything was fine. The events that happened later were not in our control,' he said along with adding that the producers of the film knew in advance that this film would not be able to be released in India, so they decided to release it only abroad. 'A lot of money has been invested in the film and when we shot it, there was no controversy. Now that the situation has changed, if the makers want to show it abroad, I will support them."

About 'Border 2'

For the unversed, the film 'Border 2' is the second instalment of the 1997 Bollywood film 'Border'. The war drama film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, Rashmika Mandanna, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The film is produced by T-Series and JP Films. With Diljit's reported exit, the makers are now evaluating the casting of the film to ensure the film stays on schedule. As the makers continue their casting search, fans are eager to see who will step into Diljit's role.

