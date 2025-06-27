Makers unveil the title of Rashmika Mandanna's next | See Post The makers of Rashmika Mandanna have revealed the title of her upcoming emotional thriller film on Friday. The film is written and directed by Rawindra Pulle. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

The makers of Pushpa fame actress Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film have officially unveiled its title on Friday, June 27, 2025. The film is titled 'Mysaa' and it is written and directed by Rawindra Pulle. Produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy, and co-produced by Sai Gopa, under the banner of UnFormula Films. In this film, Rashmika will portray the role of 'Mysaa'. For the unversed, the writer and director of the film Ravindra Pulle is best known for his work in films like 'Sita Ramam', 'Ardha Shathabdham' and Arjun Chakravarthy.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the Kuberaa actress shared the first look posters of the film, 'Mysaa'. In the caption, Rashmika wrote, "I always try to give you something new…something different… something exciting…And this…This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before…a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now..It’s fierce..it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating..This is just the beginning...#Mysaa."

Check Rashmika Mandanna's post below:

In the title reveal poster, Rashmika can be seen with a fierce look, with bloodstains on her face. She can be seen in a saree and dressed up as a tribal woman. In this emotional action thriller, her notable appearance in the first-look poster leaves a strong and memorable impression on her fans. Social media users were quick to react to this title reveal poster. One user wrote, "#Rashmika breathing fire. Ig it’s a sure shot blockbuster." Another user wrote, "Super Hit Hogi Mam."

Earlier on Thursday, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and shared the first glimpse of her upcoming film, also promising to meet fans who guess the title of the film. Talking about her work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in the action crime thriller 'Kuberaa' alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. It is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sekhar Kammula, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sonali Narang under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations.

