Did Marvel use AI-generated posters for The Fantastic Four First Steps? Marvel clarifies

Marvel Studios recently issued a statement clarifying the allegation of using artificial intelligence (AI) in creating new posters of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The posters, which was released along with the film's first teaser, quickly captivated attention on social media, with some speculating that AI had been employed for it. The striking poster features a group of 20th-century men and women standing in a crowd, waving at the Fantastic Four as they appear to take flight on a superhero mission. While many fans praised the visual, others pointed out unusual details. These discrepancies led to widespread speculation that Al technology was behind the design.

One user named Stephen Pellnat slammed Marvel of using AI posters and wrote, ''Using AI with a perfectly ready stable of actual artists ready and raring for a paycheck is about the most 2025 Marvel thing I’ve heard this year.'' ''These look like AI photos in a bad way,'' wrote another.

However, a spokesperson for Marvel quickly debunked these rumours, clarifying to The Hollywood Reporter that the studio did not use Al for the poster's creation. "The image was crafted through traditional methods," the spokesperson confirmed. This speculation surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster follows a similar controversy involving the film The Brutalist.

Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the lead roles. The movie is set to hit the big screens on July 25 this year.

