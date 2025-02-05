Rekha spotted wearing sindoor at 'Loveyapa' screening, shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Loveyapa special screening was also attended by Shabana Azmi and Kabir Khan.

Veteran actress Rekha attended the special screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest film, Loveyapa, on Tuesday night. The screening was also attended by other popular B-towners including legendary actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, among others. Several videos of the star-studded night are all over social media, however, there is one video of Rekha which caught the attention of many. In the viral video, the veteran actress is seen flaunting sindoor and dressed in a stunning white and gold silk saree.

See the video:

In another video from the special screening of Loveyapa, Aamir Khan is seen greeting Dharmendra. The two also posed together for the paps. Not only this, in a video shared by paparazzo viral Bhayani, Rekha and Dharmendra are also seen interacting with each other and enjoying the moment.

For those who are unversed, Rekha was married to Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Agarwal but their marriage ended seven months later when he died by suicide.

Meanwhile, Loveyapa is a romantic drama flick which also features Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, both Junaid and Khushi were busy promoting their film and expressing their experiences of working together in an interview.

I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early."! get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set.

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theaters on February 7.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman ahead of his Chennai concert, fans speculate music collaboration

Also Read: Game Changer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's flop Pan India movie to hit OTT on this date