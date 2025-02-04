Game Changer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's flop Pan India movie to hit OTT on this date

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Ram Charan and Kiara's Game Changer OTT release date

2025's first Pan India film, 'Game Changer' directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan-Kiara Advani, was released in theatres on January 10. Although this action entertainer took a great opening, its collection fell from the second day itself. 'Game Changer' is now going to bid farewell to theatres and will hit OTT. Prime Video has announced the release date of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film on Tuesday.

'Game Changer' will come on OTT on this day

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights of Ram Charan's 'Game Changer'. Now OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has also announced the digital release date of the film. RRR actor Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' will now release on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

'Game Changer' did not perform in theatres

Talking about the collection of the film, the film has not performed well in theatres. The film had collected Rs 51 crore at the box office on the first day. At the same time, with the passing days, the collection of the film kept falling. Made on a budget of about Rs 450 crore, the film earned only Rs 140.74 crore at the box office. Now it remains to be seen whether this film will be able to attract the attention of the audience on OTT.

Story and cast of the film

Directed by Shankar, 'Game Changer' is a political thriller, the story of which is written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Srikanth, Jayaram and Naveen Chandra in important roles. Charan plays the role of an IAS officer in the Pan India film where he takes on the CM, played by Surya. 'Game Changer', produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, has music by Thaman, cinematography by Tiru and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

