Kapil Sharma to return with Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show? Find out here

After two successful seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to return with the third season of the celebrity chat show. Netflix has officially announced a new season of the show in a teaser which also included highlights from its previous two seasons. ''Ab 2025 ka funnyvaar hoga dhamakedaar. With bohot saare laughs aur chamakte hue stars. The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix,'' Netflix wrote in the caption.

Watch the announcement video:

Fans reaction

Soon after the announcement video of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 was shared, fans couldn't resist expressing their excitement and flooded the comment section. One fan wrote, ''Please iss baar Akshay sir ko bula lo.. gajab comdey hogi.'' ''jaldi se release karo Season 3. The world needs laughter badly!!'' wrote another. A third fan commented, ''chumbak mittal aa rahe hai.''

About the show

The first season of TGIKS began last year in the final weekend of March with Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor. The show continued for 13 weeks and concluded with Kartik Aaryan and his family, with his mother as a special guest.

The second season was not so far and commenced in September with the team of Jigra featuring Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vasan Bala Vedang Raina. The Season 2 of TGIKS also concluded after 13 episodes in total with Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atlee and Kalees, the team of Baby John.

