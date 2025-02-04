Rajkummar announces Netflix film titled Toaster with Sanya Malhotra, unveils its first teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER The upcoming film also stars Sanya Malhotra in key role.

Rajkummar Rao on Monday announced his new film Toaster on Netflix, produced by his actor-wife Patralekhaa. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the story of Toaster revolves around a miser fixated on a toaster amid murder and mayhem. It marks the first film produced by Patralekhaa under her and Rao's banner Kampa Films. A teaser of the film was also unveiled for the fans on Netflix official handles. ''Itne mein kitna milega? Sab milega Rajkummar, Sanya, and a wild ride through mayhem, mishaps, and marriage.. all for a toaster. Toaster is coming soon, only on Netflix!,'' the streaming giant wrote along with the teaser.

The project reunites Rao with Malhotra (HIT: The First Case), Banerjee (the Stree franchise), and Pahwa (Bareilly Ki Barfi). "(We) Sent the script to everyone because we love what we have in our hands. Everyone read the script and somewhere they trusted that if it was coming from us, then it would be alright. We have worked together so we knew that we would have fun working together (again)" Rajkummar Rao said at Netflix's 2025 slate announcement.

Patralekhaa, who last starred in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, said she had a lot of fun working on Toaster. Patralekhaa said she convinced Rao about making the film over breakfast. "It was an overwhelming experience to see a one-pager turn into a project. We lucked out on the cast," she said.

Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen next Guns and Gulaabs, Bachpan Ka Pyar, Maalik and untitled projects with Karan Sharma and Aditya Nimbalkar.

