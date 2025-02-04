Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series | See viral video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan attended the 'Next on Netflix' event with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was present at a special event on Monday night to promote his son Aryan Khan's debut Bollywood project. Aryan is making his directorial debut with a series titled 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which will be released on Netflix. The show was announced at the 'Next on Netflix' event in Mumbai and will be produced under the banner Red Chillies Studios. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Sumukhi Suresh.

While addressing the audience, SRK said, ''Mai aise naam ka producer hoo. Mera kya simple as hah yrr. Ye sab producer, director, writer, production, nhi. I am just a Bloody Star. Music better hota. Producer ke peeche thodi na music aata hah. (Translation: I am just a namesake producer. I have a simple belief. This producer, writer, production, director, no. I am just a bloody star. Behind the producer there is no music which the actor enjoys).''

Further during the speech, the Pathaan star shared that he had watched a few episodes of the series and said that he loved the content. "I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne bete ko de diya. Maine kha jaa beta, baap ka naam raushan kar. ( People often take offence to my jokes so l have stopped joking. I have passed this 'Virasat' to my son Aryan and told him 'Go make your father proud')" SRK added.

For the event, SRK opted for an all-black outfit, which included a black shirt and pants. He paired his outfit with sunglasses. Shah Rukh attended the event with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana Khan.

