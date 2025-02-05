Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman ahead of his Chennai concert, fans speculate music collaboration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran is currently on his India tour

Global star Ed Sheeran is currently on his six-city India tour which includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and New Delhi. Ahead of his Chennai show, the British musician met Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen on Tuesday night. Rahman took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures wherein he was seen sitting with Sheeran on a couch. Another pictures featured Rahman using his music console while Sheeran was snapping the photograph of the singer.

Check out the post:

Earlier, British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his + - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30. Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers! One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time.

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India. Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik. The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR.

(With ANI inputs)

