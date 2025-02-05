Pushpa 2's thrilling climax sequence garners global accolades after OTT release, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule landed in cinemas in December last year and shattered major box office records like a cake walk. The film minted over Rs 1,000 crore within days of its theatrical release easily. Recently, Pushpa 2 premiered on Netflix and got opened to the worldwide audience. Since it was relesed on OTT, the film has now been garnering praise from the international audience. Many people who watched the film digitally couldn't resist themselves from lauding it on social media. Check out how Pushpa 2 is captivating love from across the globe.

A X user named non aesthetic things shared a short clip from the film which features a high-octane action sequence and wrote, ''Action scene from an Indian movie.''

Another user named Boss Logic shared the same clip and wrote, ''Was this directed by Zack Snyder?'' For the unversed, Snyder is known for directing iconic films like 300, Man of Steel, Justice League, and Suicide Squad among others.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The film's music rights are owned by T-Series. The film was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on December 6 but the makers changed its release by one day.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review rated the film 2.5 stars out of five and wrote, ''Pushpa 2: The Rule lacks depth and a concrete storyline. Messed up in between too many narratives, the film struggles in pre-interval and climax portions. Despite that, the massy actioner has its high points, the jatra sequence being the topmost one. Allu Arjun's Pushparaj may have diverted in several roads, but the actor's swag, charm, and on-point dialogue delivery remain stagnant. Fahadh Faasil disappoints as Shekhawat, and Rashmika as Srivalli is on the verge of turning irritating. The film has played the work for its third part, and it's safe to say that the makers may have this last chance to redo the wrong they did in the sequel

