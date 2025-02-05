Sooraj Pancholi hospitalised after sustaining major burns on Kesari Veer sets? Actor clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero

Sooraj Pancholi recently made headlines on social media after a report claiming the actor begin hospitalised after suffering from severe burns got viral. The actor has reportedly suffered major burns on the sets of Kesari Veer. However, a latest post from paparazzo Viral Bhayani has claimed that reports of Sooraj Pancholi being hospitalised are two months old and the actor has recovered now. ''For all those who were worried and concerned about actor Sooraj Pancholi being hospitalised, well.. here is the fact! Sooraj Pancholi clarified that, the story about him being hospitalised is a two month old one! The actor has recovered now,'' Viral Bhayani claimed in his Instagram post.

Take a look

What reports claimed earlier

A report by PTI earlier claimed that Sooraj Pancholi sustained 'major burns' during a stunt shoot for a movie titled 'Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath' in Mumbai's Film City. The report also claimed that Aditya Pancholi (father of Sooraj) spoke to the producer who told him that the incident happened when they were doing "some patchwork on the film which involved the use of fire".

''It got a bit out of control. He (Sooraj Pancholi) was injured a bit, the treatment is on. Everything will be fine," PTI reported quoting Aditya Pancholi. Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan. The period drama reportedly also stars Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Sooraj Pancholi made his acting debut in 2015 with Hero and went on to star in films such as Satellite Shankar, and Time to Dance.

