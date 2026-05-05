Dhurandhar script row ends as HC closes Aditya Dhar's defamation suit after Santosh Kumar's apology

New Delhi:

What began as a public disagreement over a film script has now been resolved in court. The Bombay High Court closed the defamation suit filed by Aditya Dhar after Santosh Kumar issued an apology for statements made earlier this year.

Kumar had alleged during a press conference that the script of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) was copied from his own project, D Saheb. The remarks led Dhar to approach the court, seeking action against what he described as defamatory claims.

Apology changes course of the case

According to Live Law, During the latest hearing on April 30, Kumar appeared before the court and formally apologised for his comments. Subsequently, the legal representatives of Mr. Dhar told the court that Mr. Dhar is ready to accept an apology and would not like to go forward with the case.

On hearing this, Justice Arif Doctor concluded the matter, saying that there was nothing left for him to decide in the case anymore. It marks the end of the defamation case.

Court leaves possibility open for future claims

Although the defamation case has come to an end, it is important to mention that the court did give an indication that if Mr. Kumar wishes to go forward with other claims, he still can.

How the issue unfolded

This dispute initially arose when Kumar asserted that his script, said to have been filed in 2023, had been plagiarized. Kumar also added that he had pitched the concept to production companies prior to the release of the film.

During previous sessions, the court advised Kumar not to make any other comments while also encouraging both parties to reach an agreement out of court. While no apology was initially made, it came in the last session of the court, leading to an amicable resolution.

Having received an apology and having the case concluded, the conflict has come to a comparatively peaceful end. For the moment, at least, both parties seem to have backed off from the fray, although the prospect of continuing litigation over the script matter is still alive.

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