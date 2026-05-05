Vijay's TVK becomes single largest in hung TN Assembly; Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman congratulate

New Delhi:

In a tightly fought Tamil Nadu Assembly election, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party, securing 108 seats in the 234-member House. It fell short of the majority mark of 118, leaving the state headed towards a phase of intense political negotiations as the party looks at possible ways to form a stable government.

Also read: TVK emerges as single largest party in hung Tamil Nadu Assembly, mulls 3 govt formation scenarios

Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman congratulate Vijay

Ahead of the results, congratulatory messages poured in for Vijay from across the film industry for emerging as the single-largest party in the hung TN Assembly. Rajinikanth wrote: "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. @TVKVijayHQ."

Chiranjeevi penned: "Dear @actorvijay, Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved victory in your first election May you continue to inspire, lead, and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people."

AR Rahman wrote: "Heartfelt congratulations to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam! To our dear Mr. Vijay, Wishing you to rise and flourish as an exemplary leader who will take Tamil Nadu to the forefront, championing corruption-free politics, social justice, and equality. With a political culture that rejects divisions and celebrates Tamil and Tamils, may your endeavor to transform Chennai into a city brimming with art and prosperity shine brightly!"

Vijay’s TVK initiates talks with Congress over possible alliance

Earlier on May 5, Vijay reached the party headquarters in Panayur to lead a crucial meeting with newly elected MLAs. The discussion is expected to centre on the roadmap for forming the government and the party’s next steps. He is also likely to congratulate the winning candidates. Sources indicate that even though the party is short of a majority by 10 seats, Vijay is not rushing the process and is opting for a cautious, step-by-step approach.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress in Tamil Nadu is set to hold an important legislature party meeting at 1:30 PM today to decide its future course. One of the key questions on the table is whether to extend support to TVK. Sources say that TVK has already reached out to the state Congress unit to explore the possibility of an alliance or backing.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE: Vijay's TVK reaches out to Congress for possible alliance talks