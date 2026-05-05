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Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE: Vijay holds key meeting with MLAs as TVK explores alliance with parties

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

In Tamil Nadu, all attention is now on government formation as Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) fall just 10 seats short of a majority after a stunning debut win of 108 seats. With no clear mandate, intense negotiations and possible alliances are likely ahead.

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Image Source : PTI FILE
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: The spotlight in Tamil Nadu has now shifted from election results to the high-stakes question of government formation, as Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stand just short of a clear majority in the Assembly. In a stunning political debut, Vijay has not only emerged as the face of a historic upset but also placed himself at the centre of intense negotiations that will decide who governs the state next. Winning from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, and leading his party to 108 seats with around 35% vote share, he is now just 10 seats away from the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.

With no party crossing the halfway mark, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Backchannel discussions, strategic outreach, and possible alliances are expected to unfold rapidly as TVK explores ways to secure the numbers needed to form the government.

The results have redrawn the state’s political map. The DMK, led by MK Stalin, has been pushed out of power, even as Stalin lost his own Kolathur seat. Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam finds itself trailing far behind, unable to mount a serious challenge.

For the first time since 1967, a party outside the two Dravidian giants has taken the lead in Tamil Nadu. The mandate signals a clear shift in voter sentiment. 

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections had seen a dominant victory for the DMK-led alliance with 159 seats, while the AIADMK alliance secured 75. This time, however, the landscape has dramatically changed the DMK alliance has dropped to 73 seats, and the AIADMK-led bloc stands at 53.

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Live updates :Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE

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  • 11:40 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CPI(M) seeks clarity from Vijay, reaffirms support for DMK alliance

    In Chennai, P Shanmugam said that the party is waiting for Vijay to clearly spell out his position before taking any decision on support. He said that while discussions on government formation are ongoing, there is “no doubt” that CPI (Marxist) remains aligned with the DMK. 

  • 11:38 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Stalin thanks voters, signals strong Opposition role

    Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the Assembly elections, calling every vote a “valuable sign of trust.” He noted that the alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with only a narrow vote-share gap of around 3.5% separating them from the leading party. Stalin described this as a strong endorsement from the people, despite the electoral setback. Urging party workers and winning candidates to personally thank voters, he stressed that people remain at the heart of democracy. Reflecting on the party’s journey, Stalin said the DMK has seen both victories and defeats, but remains committed to its ideology and principles.

  • 11:36 AM (IST)May 05, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Vijay reaches party headquarters for key meeting with MLAs

    Vijay arrived at the party headquarters in Panayur to chair an important meeting with newly elected MLAs. The meeting is expected to focus on the roadmap for government formation and future strategy. Vijay will congratulate the winning MLAs and also discuss the party’s next steps. According to sources, despite being 10 seats short of a majority, he is in no hurry to form the government and is taking a measured approach.

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