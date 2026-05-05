Tamil Nadu Govt Formation LIVE: Vijay holds key meeting with MLAs as TVK explores alliance with parties

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: The spotlight in Tamil Nadu has now shifted from election results to the high-stakes question of government formation, as Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stand just short of a clear majority in the Assembly. In a stunning political debut, Vijay has not only emerged as the face of a historic upset but also placed himself at the centre of intense negotiations that will decide who governs the state next. Winning from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, and leading his party to 108 seats with around 35% vote share, he is now just 10 seats away from the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.

With no party crossing the halfway mark, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Backchannel discussions, strategic outreach, and possible alliances are expected to unfold rapidly as TVK explores ways to secure the numbers needed to form the government.

The results have redrawn the state’s political map. The DMK, led by MK Stalin, has been pushed out of power, even as Stalin lost his own Kolathur seat. Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam finds itself trailing far behind, unable to mount a serious challenge.

For the first time since 1967, a party outside the two Dravidian giants has taken the lead in Tamil Nadu. The mandate signals a clear shift in voter sentiment.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections had seen a dominant victory for the DMK-led alliance with 159 seats, while the AIADMK alliance secured 75. This time, however, the landscape has dramatically changed the DMK alliance has dropped to 73 seats, and the AIADMK-led bloc stands at 53.

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