MK Stalin resigns as chief minister after Tamil Nadu poll drubbing, thanks DMK voters

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday resigned as Tamil Nadu chief minister. His resignation has been accepted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The DMK was defeated in the April 23 Assembly elections by the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The DMK won 59 seats in the 234-member Assembly, emerging as the principal opposition party, while the AIADMK secured 47 seats. The TVK won 108 seats to become the single largest party in the state. Stalin said the DMK would now function as a strong opposition.

Stalin thanks DMK voters after Tamil Nadu defeat

In a post on X, DMK president M K Stalin expressed his heartfelt and sincere gratitude to all the people of Tamil Nadu who voted for the candidates of the secular progressive alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly general elections. He said he considers each and every vote as an invaluable token of trust.

He noted that according to the vote counts received so far, the DMK alliance has secured 1 crore 54 lakh 82 thousand 782 votes, and conveyed his gratitude to all those who supported the party. He pointed out that the party which won additional constituencies had gained only 17.43 lakh more votes than the DMK alliance, and the percentage difference in votes between them stood at just 3.52 per cent. As far as he is concerned, he said he considers the trust placed in them by the people of Tamil Nadu to be strong.

Stalin said the party has always fulfilled the duty of going directly to the people who voted for them and expressing thanks. In that regard, on behalf of the DMK, he requested all winning candidates to immediately meet the people who voted for them and convey their gratitude.

The TVK is reporedly contemplating the alliances with smaller parties including Congress to reach the 118 majority mark and stake claim to form the government in the state. Congress has won 5 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: TVK emerges as single largest party in hung Tamil Nadu Assembly, mulls 3 govt formation scenarios