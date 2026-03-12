Dhurandhar claims 'biggest re-release' ahead of sequel: 'Toofan ke pehle, aandhi aayegi'

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Dhurandhar is set for a worldwide re-release ahead of its much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ranveer Singh announced the news on Thursday by sharing a poster on his Instagram handle.

Notably, the Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar is scheduled to hit screens on March 13, 2026, and will be showcased in over 1,250 shows across more than 1,000 screens globally.

Dhurandhar worldwide re-release date

Sharing the announcement poster, Ranveer Singh wrote, "TOOFAN KE PEHLE … AANDHI AAYEGI. The OG #Dhurandhar returns to cinemas worldwide on 13th March 2026! The biggest re-release – 1,250+ shows across 1,000+ screens. Before The Revenge… experience the epic saga once again on the big screen! (sic)" Take a look below:

Dhurandhar to re-release in over 1,250 shows across 1,000+ screens

It is worth noting that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, never left theatres despite its OTT release. Now, it is officially re-releasing with 1,250+ shows across 1000+ screens.

Dhurandhar: Cast details

Aditya Dhar's film features an esemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Danish Pandor, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera in the key roles.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Release date and box office clash

The makers of Dhurandhar are also gearing up for the release of the film’s sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated for March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. Notably, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will clash at the box office with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, also releasing on March 19, 2026.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Dhurandhar song Aari Aari out: Ranveer Singh sets the vibe in recreated Bombay Rockers' Punjabi anthem