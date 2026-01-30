Dhurandhar 2 sneak peek: When is Ranveer Singh's sequel releasing in theatres? Three teasers for Dhurandhar 2 will be released tomorrow but amid all this a sequence from Dhurandhar is going viral online. This is the same sneak peek into the sequel that was shared at the end of the first part.

New Delhi:

People are immensely waiting for the release of Dhurandhar part 2. With Ranveer Singh's film landing on Netflix, the wait for the sequel has grown even stronger. Amid all this, rumours suggest that Dhurandhar 2's teaser will be released tomorrow, i.e. January 31, 2026.

With the trends rising on Ranveer Singh's film, a sequence from Dhurandhar is going viral online, which is actually a sneak peek into the sequel, which was shared by filmmaker Aditya Dhar at the end of Dhurandhar. X users believe that Dhurandhar 2 teaser will have a lot of sequences from this video.

Watch the video here:

Dhurandhar 2 release date

Dhurandhar 2 will be released on March 19, 2026, on Eid 2026. The film will be released simultaneously in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making the sequel a pan-India film.

The mighty clash!

March 19 is not only booked by Dhurandhar 2 but also KGF star Yash for his comeback movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The actor who will appear on big screens after four years will be seen in Geetu Mohandas's directorial, that also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Dhurandhar 2 cast

Dhurandhar 2 will be lead by Ranveer Singh, while he will be seen taking on Arjun Rampal. However, Akshaye Khanna will also be seen in flashback scenes. Other than that, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor will also reprise their respective roles.

Dhurandhar box office collection

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 835.83 crore in India in 56 days. Worldwide, the figure has reached Rs 1,344.74 crore. Meanwhile, the film's gross earnings in India have crossed Rs 1000 crore, while the film's budget was Rs 250 crore.

Dhurandhar is now out on Netflix.

