Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash questioned by NCB after she resigns from KWAN

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's ex-manager Karishma Prakash is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau today in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was called for questioning at 10 am but arrived two hours late at 12 noon. Earlier, Karishma has missed many summons from the anti-drugs agency and she was given time to her to appear before the NCB without getting arrested. Later, Karishma's lawyer confirmed to the court that she will cooperate in the investigation of NCB and will also record her statement.

Karishma Prakash had applied for anticipatory bail. The NDPS court has given her interim relief from arrest till the hearing of the anticipatory bail application on 7 November. More than 20 people have been accused along with Rhea Chakraborty in the drug peddling case number 16/20. The NCB officials also raided Karishma Prakash's house on the information given by a drug peddler arrested in the same case. The agency seized 1.8 grams of Hash her house, after which Karishma Prakash was untraceable.

On the other hand, Vijay Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of KWAN released an official statement claiming that Karishma has resigned from the talent agency. the statement read, "Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21 October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artistes that the agency represent, including Deepika Padukone. The ongoing investigations are on Karishma Prakash as an individual".

The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in June, had summoned Prakash on October 28. The NCB has already recorded statements of Deepika and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the case.

