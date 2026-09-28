Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's old video resurfaces online two days after Komal Rani's 'jaan se marne ki' message

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were seen together at the airport, amid ongoing reports about trouble in their marriage. The two were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they made their way through the airport. However, the viral video is not new. It's a old video that has gone viral two days after Komal Rani's social media outburst.

For the unversed, the video is making rounds online days after Govinda was seen at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, which was followed by reactions from both the parties.

What happened at Lalbaugcha Raja?

On September 22, Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, who worked with him in the film Roopa. Sunita had also visited the same Ganpati pandal earlier in the day, but separately. Pictures and videos of Govinda and Komal together led to fresh speculation about the actor's marriage. Neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship.

Govinda has maintained that his equation with Komal is professional. He has also alleged that rumours surrounding the two are part of an attempt to create distance between him and his family and damage his image. These claims have not been independently established.

Komal has also spoken about the controversy and rejected the suggestion that she was responsible for any problems between Govinda and Sunita.

Sunita's comments on her marriage

Sunita, meanwhile, has spoken publicly about betrayal without directly naming Govinda or Komal. During a visit to Dakshineswar Kali Temple, she became emotional while talking about her personal life and said, "Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason."

She also appealed to women and Gen-Z audiences to support her. On another occasion, Sunita said she had no regrets about marrying Govinda and urged people to let others live their lives. Reports about a possible separation and divorce had surfaced earlier as well. Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has denied that the couple is separating, while reports also claimed that Sunita had withdrawn a divorce petition.

For now, the latest airport appearance only shows Govinda and Sunita together. It does not, by itself, confirm any change in their marital status. The couple have not made a fresh public statement on the divorce rumours.

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