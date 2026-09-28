Hanuman Ansh moves past Rs 300 crore, leaves behind 3 Idiots at India box office | Deets Inside

Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the India box office. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the film added Rs 9 crore on Day 52, September 27, taking its India net collection to Rs 307.03 crore. It has now joined the list of Bollywood films that have crossed Rs 300 crore in domestic net collections.

The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial reached the milestone in its eighth week, a long way from its opening numbers. The film released on August 7 and had a modest start, but its collections picked up considerably in the weeks that followed. By the end of Day 52, it had also recorded Rs 362.70 crore in India gross, according to the same box office tracker.

Hanuman Ansh goes past 3 Idiots

With Rs 307.03 crore in India net collections, Hanuman Ansh has gone past the lifetime domestic net collection of 3 Idiots. Sacnilk lists 3 Idiots' India net collection at Rs 202.47 crore. That means Hanuman Ansh is currently around Rs 104.56 crore ahead of the Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi-starrer on this particular box office metric.

The comparison is based only on India net collections. Gross and worldwide figures are different box office measurements, so the numbers should not be mixed while comparing films.

What about Kantara?

There is an important distinction when it comes to Kantara. An older figure of around Rs 184 crore is sometimes cited for the original film, but the current Sacnilk database lists Kantara's India net collection at Rs 309.64 crore. On that basis, Hanuman Ansh, at Rs 307.03 crore, has not yet gone past Kantara. The gap is around Rs 2.61 crore.

This also means Hanuman Ansh's next box office movement could take it past the original Kantara on the India net chart, depending on its final collections. As of the Day 52 figures, though, it remains just below that mark.

A Rs 300 crore milestone in its eighth week

Sacnilk has placed Hanuman Ansh as the 19th Bollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore net in India. The film's eighth weekend alone brought in Rs 18.85 crore, according to its latest report. The film has continued to collect despite being well into its theatrical run. On Day 52, its Rs 9 crore net was also significantly higher than the day's collection of several newer releases.

The latest numbers therefore put Hanuman Ansh at Rs 307.03 crore India net, with 3 Idiots already behind it and Kantara still within reach. The film's final position will depend on how much more it manages to collect in the coming days.

Also Read:

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore, The Paradise nears Rs 100 crore | Know Sunday box office report