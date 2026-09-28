Nidhi Tiwari, social media influencer from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, dies by suicide at 30

A shocking incident has emerged from the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. Nidhi Tiwari, a local social media influencer, died by suicide by hanging. She was just 30 years old. The extent of her popularity was evident from her 1.6 million social media followers.

Nidhi Tiwari was a resident of Bhusa Mod in the Morwa police station area of Singrauli district.

Nidhi Tiwari's social media engagement

With around 900,000 followers on Facebook and approximately 700,000 on Instagram, she was among the popular social media personalities in the Vindhya region. Her posts garnered thousands of reactions, while her videos reached millions of people.

However, she rose to prominence after winning the Miss Pretty India title in 2024. The victory was more than just a competition win; it marked an important milestone in her journey from Singrauli to the national stage. Her success was celebrated as a proud achievement for the district.

She aspired to build a career in acting

According to locals, Nidhi's ambitions extended beyond social media, as she aspired to build a career in acting and the film industry. She was working towards this goal through modelling, events and digital content creation. Her social media accounts also reflected her interest in the entertainment industry.

According to her family, she was speaking to someone on the phone on Saturday evening when she died by suicide by hanging. Her family rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Upon receiving the news, Morwa police reached the scene and began an investigation.

Police said that conversations held before the incident and other surrounding circumstances are currently being investigated. Officials have stressed that it would be premature to draw conclusions about the cause of her death before the investigation is complete. Call records, digital activity and other details are being examined.

Social media flooded with condolence messages

As soon as the news of Nidhi's death broke, social media was flooded with messages of grief. Posts that once featured praise for her beauty, confidence and success were filled with tributes and condolences. Many wrote that Singrauli had lost a daughter who had brought recognition to the district at the national level.

Morwa Station House Officer Dr Gyanendra Singh said the matter was being thoroughly investigated. Police are gathering information from her family, acquaintances and other relevant individuals. Officials said the circumstances surrounding her death would become clearer once the investigation is complete.

Earlier, reports had emerged about the murder of a social media influencer who ran a beauty parlour. Her husband had allegedly stabbed her to death.

(Report by Devendra Pandey from Singrauli)

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)