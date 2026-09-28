Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore, The Paradise nears Rs 100 crore | Know Sunday box office report

Several films are currently running in theatres across genres. Nani's The Paradise released on September 24, followed a day later by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan – Force Of The Forrest and Avengers: Endgame Encore on September 25. Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie continued to draw audiences.

The Paradise nears Rs 100 crore

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise earned Rs 15.70 crore net in India on Sunday, its fourth day in theatres. The film recorded the figure across 6,764 shows, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 92.10 crore.

The Nani-starrer opened with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2 and Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 138.25 crore so far. The film is now within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

The Vvaan picks up pace

The Vvaan – Force Of The Forrest has completed three days in cinemas. After opening at Rs 8 crore, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer improved to Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought another jump, with the film earning Rs 14 crore net in India. Its total collection now stands at Rs 33.25 crore.

Avengers: Endgame Encore sees limited growth

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to cinemas seven years after the original release of Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel film earned Rs 7.25 crore on its opening day and Rs 7.65 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it added another Rs 7.55 crore. Its three-day India net collection stands at Rs 22.45 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its run

Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi, is now in its fourth week. The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore and added Rs 1.70 crore on its 24th day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 227.05 crore. Despite several new releases arriving in theatres, the film has continued to bring in audiences.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 300 crore

Hanuman Ansh continues its long theatrical run and has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India. The film earned Rs 9 crore on its 52nd day, according to Sacnilk, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 307.03 crore.

Sunday's figure was also higher than that of Mirzapur: The Movie, which earned Rs 1.70 crore on its 24th day. Hanuman Ansh, despite being in its eighth week, continues to record a stronger daily collection than the Mirzapur film.

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