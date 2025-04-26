Content creator Misha Agrawal passes away, family issues statement | See Post Influencer Misha Agrawal passed away on Thursday. Her family shared an official statement on her Instagram page. However, the reason for her death is still unknown.

New Delhi:

Content creator and influencer Misha Aggarwal passed away on Thursday, just two days before her 25th birthday. The news of her death has shocked her fans and followers. Taking to the Instagram profile, the family members of Misha have shared a post confirming the news of her demise. However, the cause of her death is not known yet.

Family confirms Misha's death

On Friday, Misha's family shared an official statement on her official Instagram page. However, the post does not include any information regarding the case of her sudden death. Misha's fans expressed surprise at this statement from the family. At the same time, many commented on the post, expressed grief and prayed for the peace of her soul.

The note reads, 'Misha Agrawal, followed by April 26, 2000 - April 24, 2025. It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts.'

Check the post below:

Fans and followers react

Fans were quick to react to this post and filled the comment section with condolence messages. One user wrote, 'I’m so shocked and heartbroken! She spread so many smiles through her content, sending strength to her family. RIP.'

Several influencers also commented and expressed their grief. Well-known food influencer aka 'Zingyzest' wrote, 'I really hope this is not true, she was such a beautiful and talented girl. The pain must be unimaginable, prayers to her family.' Indian actress and entrepreneur Parul Gulati also commented on this post and wrote, 'Ideally it's her birthday today, please tell me is it something like she is reborn today, now that she'll be 25 today, please ritu, you have said 'don't worry we'll keep her alive in our hearts', please tell us what is going on.'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of the comment section of Misha Agrawal's post

This post has garnered thousands of likes, comments and shares. For the unversed, Misha Agrawal has a following of 344k followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Papon cancel shows after tragic Pahalgam terror attack | See post