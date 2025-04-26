Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Papon cancel shows after tragic Pahalgam terror attack | See post Several artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Papon have decided to cancel their upcoming shows after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025. Read on to know the details.

The recent terrorist attack that took place on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, shook the entire nation. This tragic incident cost the lives of 26 innocent tourists and left several injured. Many celebrities and artists from the entertainment industry expressed their grief and condemned the incident. From Shreya Ghoshal to Papon, many artists have decided to cancel their upcoming concerts and events to show respect for the lives lost.

Shreya Ghoshal's Surat show cancelled

Taking to the social media handles, famous Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal shared a joint post stating that the organisers and the artist have decided to cancel the upcoming show of her 'All Hearts Tour', which was scheduled to be held on April 26, 2025, in Surat. The caption reads, 'Shreya Ghoshal's Surat show on April 26th stands cancelled. We stand in silence and solidarity, with heartfelt condolences to those affected by the tragedy.'

Check the post below:

Arijit Singh's Chennai show cancelled

Renowned singer Arijit Singh also shared an update regarding the cancellation of his Chennai show after the tragic Pahalgam attack. Taking to Instagram, the singer re-shared the IG story from the organisers. His upcoming show was scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Chennai. Check the screenshot for reference below.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Arijit Singh's Instagram story

Cancellation of Papon's Ahmedabad show

Indian playback singer and composer Papon took to his Instagram profile and shared a story regarding the cancellation of his upcoming Ahmedabad show. His concert was scheduled to be held on April 26, 2025, from 8.30 PM onwards. However, the organisers also ensured that all ticket holders would receive full refunds.

Check the screengrab of Papon's Instagram story and the show cancellation update.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM )Screengrab of Papon's Instagram story and the show cancellation update

Not only artists from the music industry but Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also chose to skip the special screening of his cult-classic movie 'Andaz Apna Apna', which was scheduled to be held in Mumbai this week.

