Thudarum Box Office Collection: Know how much Mohanlal's thriller drama minted on day 1

South superstar Mohanlal is back in the theatres with his latest film 'Thudarum' alongside Arjun Ashokan and Shobana. The Malayalam language thriller drama hit the silver screens on April 25, 2025. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and written by KR Sunil and Tharun Moorthy. The film witnessed a good start at the box office on its opening day. Read further to know how much the Mohanlal starrer minted on its first day.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Mohanlal's starrer earned Rs 5.25 crore at the box office on its first day. At present, the total box office collection of this Malayalam action thriller stands at Rs 6.33 crore. Meanwhile, the day 1 worldwide box office collection of Thudarum stood at Rs 11.10 crore.

Thudarum day 1 occupancy

Thudarum had an overall 62.27% Malayalam occupancy on April 25, 2025. The film witnessed the highest overall occupancy of 84% in the night shows. Kottayam region recorded the highest occupancy of 94.50% on the day of the film's release.

Thudarum budget

Reportedly, the Malayalam language film 'Thudarum' is made on an overall budget of Rs 28 crores. However, the makers haven't made any announcement regarding the budget of the film.

About Thudarum

The thriller drama film revolves around the story of a humble taxi driver, Shanmughan, who loves his Ambassador car. When fate puts him to the test, he has to prove how far he's willing to go for what he loves.

Mohanlal's work front

The Malayalam actor was last seen in the sequel to 2019's Lucifer, 'L2 Empuraan', alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rick Yune. The film initially hit the screens on March 27, 2025, and is now also available on JioHotstar. The 64-year-old actor will be next seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial Kannappa, co-starring Bahubaali fame actor Prabhas and Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu.

