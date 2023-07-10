It's official! BTS' documentary to release in second half of 2023; deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST BTS Group

BTS is one of the most-loved bands across the globe. The seven-member band continues to entertain millions of its fans. Last year, a collaboration between Hybe and Disney plus Hotstar was announced and exclusive BTS-related content was streamed on the OTT platform. Now, according to media reports, the docu-series is all set to release in the second half of this year. However, a date is yet to be announced officially.

BTS documentary titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will premiere on Disney+ and will follow the inspiring journey of the seven members of BTS. The press release read for the documentary, "With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts, and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.”

The official announcement about the documentary was made last year. BTS members—Suga, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jhope, V, and Jungkook were seen revealing details about the documentary. They said the documentary will show some unknow events of their journey and will be a 'candid' one.

