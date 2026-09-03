PM Modi, Suvendu Adhikari pay tribute to Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari paid tribute to the iconic actor, remembering his contribution to Indian cinema.

Born on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar, whose real name was Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, died on July 24, 1980, at the age of 53.

PM Modi pays tribute to Uttam Kumar

In a post on X, PM Modi remembered Uttam Kumar as a legendary actor whose work continues to connect with audiences across generations. “Mahanayak Uttam Kumar—a legend whose timeless acting connects people across generations. Tributes to him on his 100th birth anniversary,” PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi recalls Uttam Kumar in Mann Ki Baat

The Prime Minister also shared a segment from his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which aired on August 30, in which he spoke about Uttam Kumar and his contribution to Bengali cinema. PM Modi described Uttam Kumar as a versatile actor who carved out a special place in people's hearts through his performances.

He also recalled the actor's association with Satyajit Ray's Nayak: The Hero, saying film enthusiasts believe Ray wrote the script with Uttam Kumar in mind. PM Modi noted that Ray had praised the actor's emotional depth and dignity. The Prime Minister also highlighted Uttam Kumar's dedication to his craft and his ability to bring characters to life. He recalled that several of the actor's early films did not perform well, but Uttam Kumar remained focused on his work and eventually reached great heights.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2095339243002569025

Suvendu Adhikari remembers the Mahanayak

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also paid tribute to Uttam Kumar on X. “My humble tribute to the ‘Mahanayak’ (great hero) of Indian cinema, Uttam Kumar, on his historic 100th birth anniversary. A towering cultural icon, his unparalleled acting prowess, timeless charm, and effortless screen presence redefined cinema and set benchmarks that will continue to inspire generations of artists,” he wrote.

Adhikari further remembered Uttam Kumar's contribution through his many classic films and said his legacy would continue to influence the cultural landscape of West Bengal and beyond.

Uttam Kumar's career

Uttam Kumar began his acting career in 1948 with the film Drishtidan. Several of his early films failed at the box office, and he was initially dubbed the “master of flop films”. Basu Paribar, released in 1952, marked his first box-office success. He rose to prominence with the 1953 film Sharey Chuattor, in which he starred opposite Suchitra Sen.

The actor went on to become one of Bengali cinema's most celebrated stars, with films such as Nayak, Anthony Firingee, Jhinder Bandi and Saptapadi among his notable works. Uttam Kumar died on July 24, 1980, aged 53. Decades after his death, he remains one of the most influential figures in Bengali cinema.

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