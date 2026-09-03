Gaurang Vyas dies at 86, PM Modi remembers his contribution to Gujarati music

The Gujarati music and film fraternity is mourning the death of Gaurang Vyas, whose work contributed to the state’s rich musical tradition. The veteran musician died in Ahmedabad late last night, with news of his passing prompting tributes from artists, singers, producers and music lovers.

Vyas was the son of celebrated Gujarati musician and composer Avinash Vyas, who made a significant contribution to Gujarati films and music. Following in his father’s footsteps, Gaurang Vyas carried forward the family’s musical legacy and carved out his own place in the Gujarati music industry.

His death has been described as a significant loss not only for the music fraternity but also for Gujarat’s wider art and literary community.

PM Modi pays tribute to Gaurang Vyas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Vyas’s death in a post on X, remembering his contribution to Gujarati music and the legacy he inherited from his father. Offering his condolences to Vyas’s family and fans, the Prime Minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Modi wrote that Vyas had carried forward the rich musical tradition of Avinash Vyas and made a distinctive contribution to Gujarati music. He also said that Gujarat had lost a talented creator with his passing.

'We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gaurang Vyas, a renowned musician in the Gujarati music world. Carrying forward the rich musical tradition of his father ,Avinash Vyas, he had carved out a unique place for himself in the field of Gujarati music. His demise leaves Gujarat feeling the loss of a talented creator. His invaluable contribution to the Gujarati music scene will always be remembered. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul, and condolences to the bereaved family members and his vast legion of fans…Om Shanti…!!' the PM worte on X.

Tributes from Gujarat’s cultural community

News of Gaurang Vyas's death has prompted an outpouring of grief across Gujarat’s music and artistic circles. Local artists, singers, producers and music enthusiasts have paid tribute to the musician and remembered his contribution to the Gujarati cultural scene.

His passing marks the loss of a musician who continued the legacy of one of Gujarat’s most recognised composers while contributing to the state’s own musical and artistic identity.

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