Toxic second week box office report is out, Yash starrer loses momentum with a sharp drop in collections

Kannada actor Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is currently in its second week at the box office. The film had a strong opening, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India within its first week. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie earned Rs 101.10 crore on its opening day, surpassing the Rs 28.60 crore opening-day collection of Dhurandhar Part 1. Yash’s star power and the film’s strong opening have contributed to its box office performance. Director Geetu Mohandas has also attracted attention for the film’s distinctive style and storytelling. Recently, Dhurandhar filmmaker Aditya Dhar praised Toxic.

Toxic earnings from Day 1 to Day 7

Toxic got off to a spectacular start with Rs 101.10 crore on the first day. It subsequently earned Rs 37.65 crore on the second day and Rs 27.20 crore on the third. The film collected Rs 25.15 crore on the fourth day and Rs 23 crore on the fifth, taking its total net collection in India to Rs 214.10 crore in five days. After the strong opening run, collections dropped to Rs 7.65 crore on the sixth day but rose slightly to Rs 7.85 crore on the seventh day.

Toxic makes a splash overseas too

International markets have also contributed to Toxic’s global earnings. The film earned Rs 20 crore overseas on the first day, followed by Rs 8 crore on the second day and Rs 3.50 crore on the third. By the end of the fifth day, its overseas gross earnings had reached Rs 29.25 crore, with an additional Rs 2 crore added on the sixth day. It earned Rs 1.50 crore on the seventh day, taking the overseas gross total to Rs 40.75 crore. Including its domestic performance, the film’s worldwide gross collection stood at approximately Rs 315 crore by the end of the seventh day.

Toxic Day 8 collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic recorded a net collection of Rs 3.78 crore in India across 11,330 shows on its eighth day. With this, the film’s domestic gross collection has risen to Rs 278.69 crore, while its total net collection in India stands at Rs 233.38 crore.

In terms of language-wise figures for Day 8, the Hindi version led the way with Rs 3.15 crore. The film also collected Rs 3 lakh from the Malayalam version, Rs 20 lakh from Tamil and Rs 40 lakh from Telugu. Figures for the Kannada version had not been updated at the time of writing.

The film’s overseas gross collection remains at Rs 40.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 319.44 crore.

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