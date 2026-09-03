I'm Game, The Gentlemen Season 2, Chad Powers Season 2 and more arrive on September 3 across OTT and theatres

September 3 brings a fresh line-up of films and series across streaming platforms and cinemas. With new seasons of two popular international shows arriving on OTT, along with a new theatrical release starring Dulquer Salmaan, viewers have several options to explore this week.

The Gentlemen Season 2 and Chad Powers Season 2 are among the major OTT releases on September 3. Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game also reaches cinemas in five languages, giving audiences a mix of drama, comedy, action and entertainment to choose from. So, let's know about them in detail.

The Gentlemen Season 2 on Netflix

The Gentlemen returns for its second season on Netflix, with Theo James reprising his role as Eddie Horniman, the 13th Duke of Halstead. The new season continues Eddie’s partnership with Susie Glass, played by Kaya Scodelario, as the two navigate the criminal underworld and take on the Italian mafia.

The series is a spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name. The upcoming season follows the characters as their criminal operation faces new challenges.

Chad Powers Season 2 on Hulu

Glen Powell returns as Russ Holliday, the disgraced college football player who adopted the identity of Chad Powers to get another shot at the sport. In the second season, Russ has established himself as a star on the field, but his secret identity continues to threaten his career. He needs Ricky’s help to keep his past hidden and lead the Catfish towards the playoffs, although she is still dealing with the fallout from discovering his deception.

Unlike the first season, all six episodes of Season 2 will be released simultaneously on Hulu.

I'm Game releases in theatres

Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game is also releasing in theatres on September 3. The film follows a fearless gambler who relies on luck more than anything else. His life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes caught up in a series of events that lead to action and complications.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Mysskin. I’m Game is releasing simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

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