Sharmila Tagore to have a cameo in son-in-law Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Vibe? What we know

The trailer of Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's Vibe was released on September 2, and it's the talk of the town on the internet. Now, we have already received an inside scoop about the film. Let's find out.

Sharmila Tagore in Kunal Kemmu's Vibe

Recently, buzz had it that veteran actor Sharmila Tagore will appear in a cameo in her son-in-law's Vibe. And a source exclusively confirmed to India TV that the buzz is true and Tagore, indeed, will be a part of the film. You can also see the same in the trailer of the film.

For the unversed, Kunal is married to Sharmila Tagore's daughter, Soha Ali Khan.

What is the story of Vibe?

Vibe is backed by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under their Drongo Films banner. The story revolves around two inseparable friends whose seemingly ordinary lives take an unexpected turn, landing them in a chaotic adventure that puts both their survival skills and friendship to the test.

Blending high-octane action with character-driven comedy and an upbeat musical score, the film features an ensemble cast led by Kunal Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav also play key roles in the film.

Writer, director, and producer Kunal Kemmu spoke about Vibe. He shared, “With VIBE, I wanted to make a no-holds-barred entertainer that audiences can watch and enjoy in cinemas with family or friends or even on their own. It’s got everything I love about movies—rib-tickling comedy, high-octane action, cutesy romance, buzzing music, and so much more. For me, the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves in the middle of chaos that is completely beyond their control. Playing one of those characters while also writing, directing, and producing the film meant constantly shifting between different versions of the same madness. Preity, Sparsh, Vanshika, Yashpal, Dinesh, and the rest of the cast each brought something so distinct to the table that the dynamics only became more fun as we went along. It’s a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much. I’m grateful to have found the perfect collaborator in Amazon MGM Studios to create this film, and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience VIBE on the big screen.”

Vibe, which is touted to be a comedy caper, hits the screen on September 18.

Also read:

Vibe trailer is out; Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh bring comedy and chaos as Preity Zinta trains them for the mission