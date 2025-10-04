Box office [October 3, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 crosses Rs 100 cr; Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles October 3 box office: Kantara Chapter 1 hits Rs 106.85 crore, Idli Kadai slows to Rs 26.25 crore, Sunny Sanskari struggles, They Call Him OG steady at Rs 174 crore.

New Delhi:

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is rewriting box office history, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just two days. On October 3, the film continued to dominate theatres across India as other new releases - Idli Kadai, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and They Call Him OG - battled for space and audience attention.

With multiple genres and star-studded casts on offer, cinema halls remain packed. But in the box office race, Kantara Chapter 1 is leaving others far behind. Here’s the detailed breakdown.

Kantara Chapter 1 enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

The folklore action epic opened at Rs 61.85 crore and collected another Rs 45 crore on Day 2. With this, its total Indian box office collections stand at Rs 106.85 crore.

Made on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the film is expected to recover costs in the coming days. Directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the origins of Kaadubettu Shiva during the Kadamba dynasty era. The prequel features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

Idli Kadai slows down after strong start

Dhanush and Nithya Menen’s comedy-drama Idli Kadai opened at Rs 11 crore and earned Rs 9.75 crore on Day 2. However, by Day 3, collections dropped sharply to Rs 5.50 crore.

The film’s total stands at Rs 26.25 crore in India. While it had a promising start, the significant fall suggests a mixed audience response.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles at box office

Shashank Khaitan’s romantic family drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, clashed directly with Kantara Chapter 1.

The Dharma Productions film collected Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1 and Rs 5.25 crore on Day 2, bringing its total to Rs 14.50 crore. The film is struggling to sustain momentum against Kantara’s dominance.

They Call Him OG maintains a steady run

Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller They Call Him OG continues to perform well despite facing fresh competition. The film earned Rs 169.3 crore in its first week. On Day 9, it collected Rs 4.75 crore, taking its total to Rs 174.05 crore in India.

Directed by Sujeeth, the Telugu film also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and Arjun Das. With an IMDb rating of 7, it remains a strong contender at the box office.

