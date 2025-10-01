Idli Kadai X review: Know what social media users have to say about Dhanush and Nithya Menen's comedy drama The much-anticipated film 'Idli Kadai' starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen hit the big screens on October 1, 2025. Read on to find out what netizens are saying about this comedy drama film.

New Delhi:

Actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen, who primarily work in Tamil cinema, have reunited on the big screen with the film 'Idli Kadai'. The comedy-drama released in theatres today and has been receiving a positive response from audiences so far. Viewers who watched this film on the first day, first show have shared their reactions on social media platform X.

It is worth noting that 'Idli Kadai' is written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under the banners of Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films Pvt. Ltd. However, the music of the film 'Idli Kadai' is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the cinematography is done by Kiran Koishik. Read on to know what social media users are saying about this film.

Idli Kadai X review

Netizens praised the first half of the film, especially highlighting GV Prakash’s background score. One X user wrote, "#IdliKadai First Half gets Gud Review.!!" Another added, "Super Emotional & Entertaining Interval Block was Especially GVPrakash BGM."

One user found the first half of the film "emotional" with a powerful interval block. The tweet reads, "Watha..Emotional first half with peak interval block Thalaiva ! OG commercial @dhanushkraja is back."

For the unversed, Nithya Menen and Dhanush also worked together in 2022 film 'Thiruchitrambalam'. Their on-screen chemistry in this film was loved by the audience, resulting in its IMDb rating of 7.9.

