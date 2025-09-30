Idli Kadai movie release date, ticket booking, trailer, budget and cast Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Idli Kadai releases on October 1. Check release date, trailer, audio launch, advance ticket booking and budget details.

New Delhi:

South star Dhanush is all set for the release of his second film of the year, Idli Kadai. The film that also stars Nithya Menen will be hitting theatres tomorrow.

Idli Kadai is not only Dhanush second release of the year after Kuberaa, which also stared Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna but it is also Nithya's second film after Vijay Sethupathi starrer Thalaivan Thalaivii.

Idli Kadai movie release date

Idli Kadai is releasing in theatres on October 1. The family-drama will released in three languages: Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Idli Kadai trailer and audio launch details

Idli Kadai trailer was released last week and it looked nothing less than an emotional ride that also features drama and action. Dhanush along with Nithya seem rooted in their respective characters.

For the unversed, Saregama has secured the audio rights for the project. The first single, 'Enna Sugam,' was released on July 27, 2025, coinciding with actor Dhanush’s birthday. Following this, the second single, 'Enjaami Thandhaane, debuted on August 27, aligning with the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The full audio launch event took place on September 14, 2025.

Idli Kadai movie ticket booking

Advance booking for the much-anticipated Dhanush starrer Idli Kadai was opened on Monday. The film has so far earned Rs 3.91 crore through advance booking, according to Sacnilk. Out of this Rs 1.67 crore is through Tamil and Telugu advance booking.

Idli Kadai movie budget

While the makers of Idli Kadai have not yet revealed the budget of the film, reports suggest that the film may have secured a notable OTT deal with Netflix. Reportedly, the OTT giant has acquired the digital rights for Idli Kadai for around Rs 45 crore

Idli Kadai cast and storyline

Idli Kadai marks Dhanush fourth directorial venture and his 52nd acting project. Set against a rural backdrop, the story revolves around Murugan, portrayed by Dhanush, who works at his father's traditional idli shop. The narrative explores themes of tradition versus modernity, as Murugan's ambitions lead him to a corporate job, only to return to his roots after facing betrayal

The film features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran and Parthiban. Nithya Menen has reunited with Dhanush after their successful collaboration in Thiruchitrambalam. The music for Idli Kadai is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and the film is produced by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures.

Also Read: Can you guess which is India's most loved film globally? Hint: It is not Bahubali